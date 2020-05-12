Health Minister Simon Harris is being urged to make all outdoor areas in bars non-smoking zones when they reopen.

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland has written to Simon Harris to ask him to implement the proposal.

They say pubs are planning to use these areas for social-distancing when they reopen in August.

Professor Des Cox, from the RCPI, says smoking needs to be banned in that case.

“We’re asking that smoking should be prohibited from all areas of pubs when they reopen while social distancing practices are in place.”

He continued: “Also if bar staff are providing table service to customers they too will be exposed to second-hand smoke, so we’re asking that these areas be designed as non-smoking areas.”