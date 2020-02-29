A woman has given her partner a Leap Year surprise by proposing on live TV.

Virgin Media TV’s Ireland AM teamed up with Maria Kelly to plan the proposal and surprise her now fiancé, Bryan Greaghty.

The couple, who have three kids together, first met seven years ago when Maria began working at the Dunnes Stores head office in Dublin.

They have been together for six years and are parents to Cassia, 10, Olivia, 3 and Layla, 1.

Ireland AM presenter Laura Woods surprised Bryan by calling to their home and led him to the living room where Maria was waiting on one knee.

Popping the big question, Maria said:

“You’ve capitvated me from day one. You interested me with your poker face and from day one you’ve excited me.

“We’ve shared memories, we’ve shared trips, we’ve even had children and we’ve made a beautiful home.

“And I want to spend the rest of my life with you.

“Will you do the honour of being my husband?”

Bryan’s reply? “Absolutely!”

The couple had some calamities before getting together, with Maria remembering Bryan used to jump every time she asked him a question as her voice was so loud.

When Bryan finally asked Maria out for coffee, the date was a disaster as he was too afraid to open his mouth.

Maria said that he let his coffee go cold and barely moved in his seat and had to fill the time rambling on.

They said they have previously put off getting married as they have three kids and there’s always something been more important that needs their attention and money.

After Maria’s proposal, the couple can now look forward to their dream white wedding in Ireland.