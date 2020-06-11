The Health Minister has admitted the messaging from the government on facemasks has been changing and possibly confusing.

Simon Harris says that from today people should be wearing masks on public transport and in shops.

But the government has no plans to make it a legal requirement to do so.

Health Minister Simon Harris says the advice is now clear.

“Perhaps it has been confusing for people and perhaps it hasn’t gotten through in the clear way it needs to.

“So let’s be very clear starting from today – face-coverings are recommended.”