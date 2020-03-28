The Minister for Health Simon Harris has confirmed that most construction workers will not be considered “essential” through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Government is expected to publish a full list of the workers it classes as essential later this morning.

As of midnight, everyone in Ireland has been ordered to stay at home except in limited circumstances in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

People can go outside to shop for essential items, pick up medicines and health products, attend medical appointments and exercise within 2km of their homes. Food shopping is exempt from the 2km travel limit.

We are only permitted to go to work if it is deemed essential and if it can’t be done from the home.

The Health Minister said on national radio construction workers will only be permitted to continue if they are building something that is essential to this pandemic.

“So for example if we were to decide that we need to put in modular units or adapt a hotel or build things that we need to actually get through this pandemic – of course that would be essential,” he said.

“But in general, the message is really simple here. I need everyone in Ireland to stay at home.

“You should only be leaving your home if you are absolutely doing something that is essential to getting us through this pandemic and keeping our people safe and well.”