Further Covid-19 restrictions will be announced tomorrow.

The Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, discussed the issue on the Week in Politics on RTE this morning.

It comes following lengthy discussions between NPHET and the Government yesterday, which broke up without any agreement.

Minister Harris says further restrictions will come tomorrow:

Minister for Higher Education @SimonHarrisTD says that the Government will take decisive, nationwide action tomorrow to combat #COVID19 #rtetwip pic.twitter.com/MuQZk71lYZ — The Week in Politics (@rtetwip) October 18, 2020