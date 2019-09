Halting sites in Kilkenny and Waterford have been raided as part of an investigation into an alleged sex attack in County Wexford.

A significant investigation is ongoing into the incident in Courtown Harbour which happened on Sunday the 28th of July.

Gardaí have spoken to and taken DNA samples from up to five juvenile males who are suspected of being involved.

It previously emerged that both the alleged victims and the alleged attackers were in the seaside village on holidays.