Junior Minister John Halligan has called for a second election.

He said Fianna Fáil would “sell their own mothers’ to get into government”.

The Waterford native also said that the Green Party are “deluded if they think they’ll meet their agenda in government negotiations”.

He tweeted that Fine Gael were rejected by the electorate and that politicians should ‘go again’.

Halligan is no longer a TD and didn’t contest the election in February.