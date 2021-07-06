By Cillian Doyle.

Over half of the adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

HSE CEO Paul Reid announced on Twitter the landmark has been reached this morning, while 69% has had at least one dose.

Slight correction, 345,000 administered in total last week. (Not 245K) — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 6, 2021

Under-35s will continue to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in pharmacies today, and 34-year-olds can sign up for an MRNA jab on Friday.

Meanwhile, Waterford Senator John Cummins is calling on the government to upload the details of young people vaccinated in pharmacies to the HSE system.

The HSE Covax system will be used for issuing the EU digital Green Certs, with international travel set to resume on July 19th.

Speaking in the Seanad, the Fine Gael Senator said that it’s important that young people aren’t put at any disadvantage for going down the pharmacy route:

“It’s essential that any 18-34 year old that goes that route from today – that we make sure that their details are imported onto the HSE Covax system because we know that is what is being used for the issuing of EU Travel Certificate.”