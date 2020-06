Hairdressers are set to re-open at the end of June.

According to the Irish Times the decision was confirmed by Government sources last night.

It’s understood the Taoiseach approved the proposal to allow salons re-open on the 29th of June, instead of July 20th.

The Irish Hairdresser’s Federation proposed 100 measures that they said would ensure salons and barbers are safe to do business again.

It is unclear how many of the measures will have to be in place.