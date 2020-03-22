The Irish Hairdressers Federation is calling on the Government to compel salons to close during the coronavirus crisis.

It says almost all of its 400 members have closed, but there are still a small number of salons that are continuing to take appointments.

The Federation says salons have tried a number of ways to remain open but are finding it impossible to cut or colour hair while maintaining social distancing rules.

Beauty therapists are also urging people against buying dangerous injectable products online while beauty clinics are closed.

Only trained medical professionals are qualified to carry out these treatments, that can easily go wrong.