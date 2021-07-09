By Dean Egan.

Hairdressers and Beauticians in Ireland are to be trained to spot domestic abuse victims.

The Daily Mail reports that the training is part of a scheme called “Shear Haven”, first launched by a US salon owner.

It’s understood staff will be tested after completing several online courses, and will also receive a cert to show they are qualified to spot the signs.

“Shear Haven” is expected to launch in Ireland and the UK later this year; with about 25,000 hairdressers across the world already trained.

Meanwhile, the Irish Hairdressers Federation is working on a similar project in partnership with the National Women’s Council of Ireland.

Kilkenny-woman Danielle Kennedy is President of the IHF, speaking to Beat news, she says;

“At the Irish Hairdressers Federation, we will be launching a campaign this autumn.”

“We will be working with the National Women’s Council of Ireland and the Government.”

“Our campaign will help hairdressers spot the signs of domestic violence, and help them spot the signs with the people who are sitting in their chairs.”