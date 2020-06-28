It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated reopenings of phase three of the lockdown.

A hair salon in Dublin will open for 24 hours from midnight tonight, to provide colouring styling and home-do corrections for your locks suffering from 12 weeks of lockdown.

Hair salons are among a wide range of services reopening tomorrow, June 29th.

Salon Rouge in Inchicore in Dublin is taking all the necessary safety precautions to welcome back its loyal customers.

The salon will make a donation to Women’s Aid from each appointment throughout the 24 hour period.