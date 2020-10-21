A Dublin gym owner says he will defy Level 5 restrictions and keep his business open tomorrow.

The 12,000 square foot Westside Gym in Blanchardstown, Dublin will open to members tomorrow, and its owner says he’s doing so for mental health reasons.

Level 5 restrictions, which are to be implemented from midnight tonight, set out that all gyms and pools must close, with only professional and elite training to take place.

He says the decision to close gyms in Manchester and Liverpool in the UK has been reversed and the same should happen here.

Simon Murphy is calling on other gyms here to do the same:

“Both from a mental health and a financial point of view I don’t feel the supports are in place at the moment for people not to have that outlet”, he said.

“Now is the time for gym owners especially to stand up and say that we are an essential business for people’s mental health.”

