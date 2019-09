A firearm was taken during a burglary in County Kilkenny last week.

On Wednesday a person came home to discover their house had been entered through a window.

A number of items were taken from the house in Urlingford including a distinctive Waterford Crystal Vase and a legally held gun.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area between 10:30am and 8pm is asked to contact Gardaí in Urlingford.