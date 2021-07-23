By Cillian Doyle.

A man was arrested in Carrick on Suir after shots were fired from a gun earlier this week.

Gardaí from Carrick on Suir and Clonmel responded to a call on Tuesday where shots were fired on the Railway line at St. Johns, Carrick on Suir.

Two males were seen by witnesses on the line with a firearm and that 4 shots had been discharged.

Gardaí later carried out searches at two local houses where they found a small number of drugs.

One male in his late 20s was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station but was released from custody on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Clonmel Gardai on 0526177640.