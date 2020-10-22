As the zero alcohol industry continues to rapidly grow in popularity, it seems a pint of the black stuff is no longer out of the question when opting for a teetotal beverage.

Guinness has launched its first ever non alcoholic stout.

It took brewers at St James’s Gate in Dublin four years to perfect.

Guinness 0.0 is brewed the exact same way using the same ingredients before the alcohol is removed.

The likes of Heineken and Becks beat them to it with their own non-alcoholic versions of their globally renowned beers.

Heineken Zero launched in 2017 while non-alcoholic Becks launched way back in 2003.

The global non-alcoholic beverage market is expected to reach a record value of $1,650.28 billion by 2024.