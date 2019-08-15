The Guinness Enterprise Centre has lost out in its battle against Dublin City Council’s decision to slap a €280,000 planning contribution charge on its €10m expansion plan.

An Bord Pleanála has ruled that the City Council was correct in imposing the €280,498 charge to go towards funding public infrastructure and facilities in the area.

Earlier this year, the City Council gave the not-for-profit working space, located in the Liberties area of Dublin, the go-ahead for the expansion that will almost double capacity.

The centre has been home to a number of start-ups since it opened in 2000, and currently hosts 85 companies employing more than 400 people.

Once completed, the expanded development will see the centre becoming home to 160 start-ups with 750 employees. It will also have capacity for a further 220 co-working companies.

Consultants representing the centre said the charge shouldn’t apply “on the basis that the GEC is a not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to the community and a training facility and is a registered charity organisation”.

An Bord Pleanála said the fact that the GEC is a registered charity “does not exempt them from development contributions”.