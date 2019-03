The garda watchdog is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after an incident at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.

It is understood gardaí arrested the man after being called to the hospital’s emergency department on Saturday evening.

However, the 40-year-old later collapsed at home and died after being released from garda custody.

The incident has been referred to GSOC, who say a post-mortem will be carried out this morning.

