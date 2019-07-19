The Irish Greyhound Board and Kingdom Greyhound Stadium have withdrawn financial support from the Rose Of Tralee.

They said the decision has been taken following consultation with festival organisers.

Announcing the move, the IGB said many festival ambassadors, including the Roses themselves, “have been the subject of malicious online threats in recent weeks”.

The board said it “respects the right to protest but it must be done in a peaceful manner”, including online and on social media.

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium will continue to support local businesses and charities throughout Kerry.

The greyhound industry has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, following a documentary raising animal welfare concerns.