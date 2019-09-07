Love Island winner Greg O’Shea has denied recent rumors that himself and Amber Gill have split up in recent days.

Gill did not appear on last night’s Late Late Show, hours after it appeared online that herself and the Limerick man had split, having won the show together only a few weeks ago.

“Don’t believe everything you read” the 24-year-old said on the chat show last night. “Me and Amber have been chatting the last few days and the whole thing about (breaking up) over text isn’t true.

“But we need to be realistic about the situation and the fact she’s in the UK. We’re both so busy and we need to take these opportunities and protect our career.

“I’m mad about her and I hope she’s mad about me too. Who knows what the future holds?”