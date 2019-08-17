Transport Minister Shane Ross has been accused of “attack-dog politics” over a video he posted about his new electric car.

The minister said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan should give up his 2003 diesel minivan, and buy a new electric vehicle.

The Government aims to have a million electric cars on the road by 2030, but critics say it would be better to invest in public transport, walking and cycling.

The Greens’ Dublin MEP Ciarán Cuffe said Minister Ross should know better.

Mr Cuffe said: “I think this kind of attack-dog politics is inappropriate for a senior minister and I’d much rather have Shane Ross focus on making it easier for people to walk and cycle, improving public transport rather than going for a shallow attack on my own party leader Eamon Ryan.”