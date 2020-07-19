The Green Party says reducing speed limits on Irish motorways is just one of many ways of reducing carbon emissions.

During negotiations on the Programme For Government, the party examined the impact of cutting the 120 km an hour speed limit for cars and trucks to 110 km.

They say that while it would lengthen travel times it would reduce fuel consumption for people who drive at top speed.

The measure is not included in the Programme for Government however the programme did commit to a review on speed limits.