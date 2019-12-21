A Green Party MEP says the exportation of live animals to countries outside the EU “shouldn’t be happening”.

The European Parliament has been debating ways to improve the safety of animals transported to non-EU states.

It follows an incident last month when a vessel containing 14,500 sheep capsized off the coast of Romania, killing almost all of them.

Green Party MEP and Waterford native Grace O’Sullivan says instead, their meat should be processed in their home country before being sent abroad: “These live exports shouldn’t be happening. The case in Romania, proves a point to an extent, but we know for years that it isn’t a good way to bring animals, particularly in Ireland’s case, from Ireland to Libya.

“Why wouldn’t we process the meat in Ireland if we are exporting, and enable the jobs in Ireland and then send the meat abroad?”