The Health Minister says the countries on the green travel list will be as safe as going from Dublin to Kerry.

The Government is set to publish a list of countries that are deemed safe to travel to on Monday.

But there has been widespread criticism and concern about the effects of international travel on COVID-19 cases.

Stephen Donnelly says they want to make it as safe as possible.

“When these countries have low prevalence rates and there are other factors like we believe their data and so forth.”

“From a disease perspective, if you’re travelling from Dublin to Kerry or a country on this green list, you’re going to an area where the disease is no higher than it is here.”

Countries, where the virus is rapidly increasing, are defined as either red or orange depending on the severity.

Green meanwhile means countries where the virus is actively decreasing and where it is being suppressed.