People who go to “green list” destinations will be covered by travel insurance.

The Government’s travel advice was changed to “normal precautions” last night, meaning people can now purchase travel insurance when going to places like Greece or Malta.

The government clarification is being welcomed by insurance companies.

The “green list” of 15 countries which people may travel to and from without having to complete a two-week quarantine upon arrival in the Republic includes Italy, Greece and Malta.

However, it excludes many common destinations for Irish holidaymakers such as Spain and Portugal.

The Government message remains to avoid all non-essential travel.