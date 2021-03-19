Sarah Mooney

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that vaccinations with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine resume in Ireland.

The vaccine’s use was temporarily suspended in Ireland and a number of European countries out of “an abundance of caution,” vaccine due to concerns that recipients had experienced blood clots after being inoculated.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expressed confidence in the vaccine on Thursday, saying there was clear scientific evidence that it was “safe and effective” following an investigation into reported side effects.

In a press briefing, the EMA said: “We cannot rule out a definitive link between these cases and the vaccine”, adding the number of incidents of blood clots after vaccination was lower than would be expected in the general population.

Ahead of the Nphet decision, the Taoiseach said he would have no issue taking the AstraZeneca vaccine if he was offered it.

He added that the Government was “gearing up” to resume administering the jab.

The chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Dr Lorraine Nolan said it was her view that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “absolutely safe” and should be used in Ireland.

