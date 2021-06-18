By Dean Egan.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D., has today announced a series of small grants for local and regional museums around the country.

Total funding of €310,225 is being made available under the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2021.

All thirty two projects that applied this year are benefiting, including Tipperary Museum of Hidden History which will exhibit the Museum’s Hidden Gems, and Old Cork Waterworks Experience that is recreating a permanent representation of the boiler house as it would have been during its working life circa 1863-1940.

The South East facilities benefiting from the funding are:

Butler Gallery in Kilkenny

Waterford Treasures Museum

Carlow County Museum

Johnstown Castle in Wexford

Tipperary museum of hidden treasures

Speaking today, Minister Martin said:

“I am delighted to be able to offer this support to all of these local and regional bodies and to be part of creating new and vibrant exhibitions and online events.

Our local and regional museums are an extremely important resource for culture and heritage in towns and villages across the country. They are vital within the community and it is imperative that we support their role in our cultural heritage.

Funding provided under this scheme over the past few years has allowed local and regional bodies to continue to enhance their exhibitions which improves the cultural offering for their communities and visitors.

These cultural entities often run on modest budgets. They are such a wonderful outlet for the Irish people, especially in this time of uncertainty. I am very pleased to be able to support their renewal and development.

As they re-open and recover, our cultural bodies can again offer their exhibitions and presentations along with the interesting new features for which support is being provided today.”