A Grandad in Dublin had a lucky Father’s Day as he won €200,000 in a scratch card gift.

The man, who lives in Tallaght, won it on a €10 All Cash Spectacular scratch card given to him by his daughter.

He says he was already having a wonderful day prior to the win, as he was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

He’s planning on splitting the winnings with his family and buying a campervan to travel the country with his grandchildren.