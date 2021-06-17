By Dean Egan.

Green Party MEPs Ciarán Cuffe and Grace O’Sullivan have strongly condemned a recent outbreak of anti-LGBTQIA+ actions nationally and internationally.

The MEPs commented in the wake of Hungary banning the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

Their comments also follow incidents in Waterford and Dublin involving homophobic graffiti and Rainbow Pride flags being taken from flagpoles.

Waterford’s Grace O’Sullivan, who is Green MEP for Ireland South and a member of the European Parliament LGBTI Intergroup said:

“The EU has been declared an LGBTI Freedom Zone. These incidents highlight the need to stand firm and be outspoken on issues and discrimination that are a daily part of life for many members of the the LGBTI+ community. I was appalled when Rainbow Pride flags were torn from flagpoles near council buildings in Waterford on not one, but two nights. Waterford Mayor Damien Geoghegan was quick to voice his condemnation and to insist, as I agree, that Waterford is a welcoming, inclusive city that will not tolerate discrimination. “

“On Pride Month, when we celebrate inclusivity and pride with our LGBTQIA+ friends, partners and family, it’s particularly disturbing and abhorrent that Hungary passed an anti-LGBTQIA+ law in recent days. Pride is also a month of protest though, and as a proud ally to the community, I join my colleague Roderic O’Gorman, and countless people across all sectors, in condemning Hungary’s actions and calling it out as a violation of basic, fundamental human rights.”

MEP for Dublin Ciarán Cuffe mirrored the views of his colleagues:

“I join my colleagues Grace and Roderic, as well as many others in calling out these unacceptable homophobic actions. I was appalled by the pictures of graffiti targeting the Pantibar in my constituency.”

“We can’t let these actions pass without comment. These targeted attacks during a month recognising the LGBTQIA+ community, are incidents which must be challenged by people who have a platform to do so. I condemn them wholeheartedly and stand by our LGBTQIA+ community who must be supported and celebrated in this special month.”