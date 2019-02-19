The Government is due to finalise its contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit today.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney will brief his Cabinet colleagues on a range of measures needed to protect key sectors of the economy if the UK crashes out without a deal.

The plans are due to be published on Friday.

Speaking in Brussels yesterday, Minister Coveney said Ireland is spending hundreds of millions of euro preparing for a no deal scenario.

Meanwhile, an Oireachtas committee is looking at how co-operation will continue between agencies here and in the North on child protection and healthcare after Brexit.

Chairman of the Children and Youth Affairs Committee, Alan Farrell, said the issue of nursing and social work qualifications is of particular concern.

Mr Farrell said: “If the standards in the UK were to change, there would be issues in relation to mutual recognition, there would be issues in relation to ongoing funding for British students availing of tuition outside of the UK.

“So, clearly that would have an effect and impact upon Ireland’s ability to recruit the vast number of social care workers among in particular nursing.”

