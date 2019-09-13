New laws are to be introduced to make people more aware if a sex offender is living in their area.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said it will not be as open as the disclosure scheme in England and Wales, called Sarah’s Law.

It allows anyone to formally ask the Gardaí if someone with access to a child has a record for child sexual offences.

A new report released this week revealed there are 43 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders living in the community.

Minister Flanagan said he wants to tighten up the current laws.

He said: “What I want to see is clear provisions, for example, to allow for finger-printing to allow for up-to-date photographs of offenders, in order that an identity can be confirmed.

“I would intend that we would have an element of disclosure, but that would be made available to a very small number of people, a school principal, maybe a community leader.”