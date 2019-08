The Government is to announce major changes today to laws on the possession of drugs for personal use.

On the first occasion, a person will be referred by the Gardaí to the HSE for a health-screening and “brief intervention.”

The second time, the Gardaí will have the discretion to issue an adult caution.

The plans involve a new health-led approach to the possession of drugs for personal use.

Currently, anyone caught in possession of drugs for personal use is cautioned.