Nearly €900,000 has been made available for rural transport for people in need of medical services.

Twenty voluntary organisations across the country will receive money for Mobility and Cancer Care Transport, from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

As part of the CLÁR programmme, it will support the purchasing and fit-outs of vehicles that bring people for medical treatment.

It will support voluntary organisations that provide: Transport to/from designated cancer treatment hospitals/centres under the National Cancer Care Programme,

Transport for people with significant mobility issues, including those requiring specialised wheelchair accessible vehicles, to day-care or other medical, therapeutic or respite services.