Irish tourists in Spain have been advised to come home before Thursday at midnight.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Government have reached a deal with airlines to facilitate the passengers.

Minister Coveney has held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as the Chief Executives of Ryanair and Aer Lingus.

The two airlines are now waiving booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change flights, and they are allocating bigger planes to impacted routes.

It comes amid a partial lockdown in Spain over coronavirus, as cases continue to rise. The country has recorded more than 6,000 cases and over 190 deaths.

20k Irish in Spain on Holidays, U need to plan to fly home by midnight Thurs or face real uncertainty re travel. @Ryanair & @AerLingus will facilitate free changes to flight bookings & will increase capacity if needed. No need to panic or book for tomorrow, but do take note! pic.twitter.com/HrE6u2MLqR — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 15, 2020

Mr Coveney said that he has been assured that Spanish airports will remain open and that the country would not be introducing a flight ban.

Mr Coveney said: “My Spanish Foreign Affairs and Transport counterparts have assured me that Spanish airports remain open and the country is not bringing about a flight ban.

“They further assure me that Spanish airspace remains open for Irish airlines to bring citizens home. I reaffirmed Ireland’s solidarity with Spain at this difficult time and thanked their frontline authorities for dealing with this unprecedented challenge”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is continuing to advise any Irish citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Spain.

People wearing masks drag at La Ramblas in Barcelona today. Pic: PA