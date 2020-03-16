The government says it expects to issue further advice around Covid-19 to restaurants and cafes later.

Unlike bars and pubs, many remain open – but are being directed to keep guests at least two metres apart under social distancing guidelines.

But The Restaurants Association of Ireland believes that isn’t safe enough and wants government to direct them to close – just like bars and pubs.

Its spokesperson Adrian Cummins says people who want meals can still be accommodated:

“People will want to have food, that can be done with a takeaway service, but allowing patrons through your front door into restaurants is a recipe for disaster.”

Photo by One Shot from Pexels