New laws that aim to stop the online sale of puppies will be introduced in 2020.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reported that Minister of State for Rural Affairs Seán Canney said that the new legislation will come into effect in February.

Speaking to the publication Canney said: “Anyone who is selling or supplying five or more animals a year will have to register with the department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

The law will be something similar to recent legislation introduced in the UK earlier this year called ‘Lucy’s Law’, that was named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who died in 2016 after being subjected to terrible conditions on a Welsh puppy farm.