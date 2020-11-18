The government will intervene to support Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a bailout from the government will be provided to help keep the two parks survive COVID-19 enforced closures.

Dublin Zoo has warned it may have to close permanently due to the lack of revenue from visitors with Fota Wildlife Park facing similar problems.

In Dublin, the ‘Save Dublin Zoo’ campaign in an effort to raise vital funds to help cover the cost of animal care.

Zookeeper Hannah Wilson says the elephants are one of the Zoo’s most popular animal.

It cost 75 euro a day to keep an elephants belly full, and they’ve 9.

The food bill for the over 400 species that live at the zoo is half a million euro per month.

Helen Clarke Bennett works in the African Planes section, she says Dublin zoo closing would be a huge loss for the whole country.

You can adopt an animal or make a donation on Dublin Zoo’s website.