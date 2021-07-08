The government will consider six reopening options for indoor dining at its cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A further meeting between representatives of the hospitality sector and senior government officials was held today.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says the talks focused on devising a system that allows only vaccinated people and those recovered from Covid, indoors.

While the Licensed Vintners Association says it believes it has no option but to go along with the government proposals, having been closed for almost 16 months.

However, legislation will need to be passed by the Dáil to allow indoor dining to take place for only vaccinated people.

A number of Government TDs have previously said they would vote against such laws.

They believe indoor dining should be open to all, from later this month.

That may be put to the test, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying legislation will come before cabinet next week.