By Cillian Doyle.

A new climate bill will see the country’s emissions cut by 51% over the next 10 years.

The bill, published last Tuesday, saw the target set into law, as well as a target to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Waterford TD Marc O Cathasaigh used his constituency as an example of the benefit of sustainable transport:

“I want people to feel like they can put their eight-year-old on a bike and they are safe to get to St. Declan’s in the centre of the city or wherever it is in Dungarvan – that people have that choice to get around their own places in an active travel way.”

The Green Party TD also says it’s about creating a better life:

“This is not just about climate – this also about easing congestion within our cities – giving increased independence and mobility to our children – it’s not just about moving our cars away from fossil fuel reliance – it’s also about creating cities that are more livable that we can get around.”