The Government needs to consider slowly reopening schools, according to a member of the World Health Organisation.

There are now over 24,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus here and 1,561 people have died.

Children are not expected back at school until September because of the pandemic.

But Dr David Nabarro, special envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO, believes it is time to gradually send children back to school.

“You have to balance the risk,” he said.

“Children staying at home missing school, that’s going to have long term impact on their future ability to earn and to be strong in society.

“At the same time, we do believe that children although they can get the virus are not anything like as important at spreading the virus as some other members of the population, so we’ve got to give it a try.”