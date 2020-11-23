Government ministers will meet today to discuss what Covid-19 restrictions will be in place between now and Christmas.

An announcement is expected on Thursday detailing if and how the country will exit level five restrictions.

The government will have to make a call this week on how Ireland exits level five and what the likely restrictions will be over Christmas.

While that announcement has been tentatively scheduled for Thursday to avoid ruining any Late Late Toy Show Christmas cheer on Friday, there’s plenty to get through before then.

Level Five hasn’t produced the hoped for results with 318 new COVID cases yesterday and worry within NPHET about re-opening the country for the holidays.

They’re set for a headlong collision with politicians, many of whom want shops, restaurants and pubs to open in some fashion next month.

Cabinet will also consider proposed new laws banning the sharing of intimate images of someone without their consent.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is bringing the proposals after thousands of women saw intimate images of them leaked online.

So-called revenge porn could carry a max 7 year prison sentence under the new legislation.

Helen McEntee will face another continuing controversy this week with People Before Profit placing a motion of impeachment of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe before the Dáil after his attendance at the golfgate dinner.

And all the while Brexit negotiations loom in the background, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin visiting Dublin Port this morning.