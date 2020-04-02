Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD has announced a new initiative that aims to link local and national government with the community and voluntary sectors.

Dubbed the Community Call, the move is an unprecedented mobilisation of state and voluntary resources to combat the effects of COVID-19.

The purpose of the Community Call is to coordinate community activity, direct community assistance to where it is needed, and marshal the volunteering resources of the country.

The immediate focus is on the elderly and the most vulnerable. In the coming weeks, the focus will expand to broader wellbeing issues in our society that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 crisis.

At National level, Community Call will be overseen by a group from the Department of An Taoiseach, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Department of Health, and the County and City Management Association.

There will be a network of 31 Community Call offices at local level. The Community Call will be overseen and managed locally by our Local Authorities, led by the county Chief Executives.

Every Local Authority has now established a community Forum to coordinate and connect a wide range of services and supports. The forum involves an extensive list of state and voluntary organisations.

Speaking at the launch this morning, An Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD said: “We are all finding it very strange to be home and to be keeping away from our family and community. But those that are vulnerable or in need of a bit of help need to know that they are not alone.

He continued: “The government is tapping into the reach of our local authorities in every corner of Ireland as well as the extraordinary dedication of a legion of voluntary groups and charities. For those who need some help, it is there for you.”

Kilkenny Carlow TD and Minister of State, John Paul Phelan added: “We can always depend on the reach, the organisational skills and the deep community knowledge of our local authorities. Connecting the work of our local authorities to national government as well as the community and voluntary sectors will strengthen our response to this emergency.”