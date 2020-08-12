A new €12m enterprise centre fund has been launched to help centres impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the Government’s July Stimulus package.

The fund, administered by Enterprise Ireland, was launched today by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar.

Enterprise centres are located around the country and provide space, training, advice and grants to companies and entrepreneurs.

Enterprise centres support over 2,000 companies and thousands of jobs in every region in the country… and their services will be especially important over the coming months.

Mr Varadkar said supporting local enterprise centres would be an important part of the country’s economic recovery throughout the Covid-19 pandemic: “We are determined to do everything we can to assist businesses during this difficult time.

“This funding will help them put in place a recovery plan which will ensure they can continue to deliver for all parts of Ireland.”

Grant aid

Applications for the funding are open from today and all centres who have been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis are invited to apply, with a closing date at the end of September.

Grant funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 is available to assist centres implement a recovery plan over the next six to twelve months.

Funding will be administered in the form of grant aid of up to 80 per cent of eligible costs detailed in the recovery plan submitted by each applicant.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland Julie Sinnamon said enterprise centres “provide a critical regional infrastructure for entrepreneurs, start-up companies and small enterprise… in towns and villages across Ireland.”

She added that they would have a key role in contributing to a post Covid-19 economic recovery.