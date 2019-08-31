A junior minister says the government is “extremely frustrated” over the UK’s hardball approach to Brexit negotiations.

Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, says it is not acceptable that Britain is essentially seeking to scrap three years of work.

It comes as more than 30 protests are planned around the UK today because of Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend UK parliament.

Minister McEntee says the actions of the British government are a concern.

“While we’ve gone throughout this entire process, the only thing that the House of Commons has voted for with a majority is to avoid a no-deal,” said Minister McEntee.

“We are now nine weeks out from that possible event and the parliament is possibly going to be suspended for between four and five weeks.

“So yes, the simple answer is that it is very frustrating.”