The government has announced the entire country will enter Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

The new restrictions will come into place from midnight tomorrow night and last for three weeks until October 28th.

Micheál Martin said that there has been a serious rise in the number of cases and “this is still a virus that is deadly and can cause lasting harm.”

Under the new restrictions, indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned. They will be allowed provide outdoor service only.

Homes will still be allowed to have visitors from one other household. However, restrictions on movement between counties will be given force of law, with Garda overtime being sanctioned to increase enforcement.

Having met earlier with the CMO Dr Tony Holohan a team of cabinet Ministers decided to reject the advice from NPHET that the entire country should be moved to the highest level of restrictions.

Summary

The priority under Level Three is to keep schools, early learning and childcare services open and to minimise disruption in the workforce.

A number of services will be moved online and some businesses will be closed, such as museums and other indoor cultural venues. Additional restrictions will apply to restaurants and pubs.

People are asked to reduce the number of people they meet to a minimum and to not travel outside of their county.

Gatherings

For gatherings in a home or garden, visitors from one other household or your own household only are permitted. In other settings, no social or family gatherings should take place.

For weddings, up to 25 guests can attend a ceremony and reception. It will not be possible to attend a wedding in another county. Couples resident in a particular county, but with existing plans can travel to get married outside that county.

Confirmation and First Communion services will not go ahead.

Religious services must move online with places of worship remaining open for private prayer. Funerals can be attended by up to 25 mourners.

Organised indoor gatherings such as events in theatres, cinemas, arts events, business events, training events or conferences, are classed as “controlled” environments with a named organiser, owner or manager. They should not take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings such as outdoor arts events and training events with a named organiser, owner or manager can take place with up to 15 people.

Daily life

Restrictions on domestic travel are included in Level Three as people are asked to stay in their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes.

Working from home should take place unless it is absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Schools and childcare services can remain open with protective measures. Higher and adult education such as universities must escalate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

On public transport, face coverings must be worn, capacity must be limited to 50 per cent, and the service should be used for essential workers and purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable should “exercise judgement” regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home, with specific guidance set to be provided.

Nursing and care home visits are suspended aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

Businesses and services

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must all be closed. Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can remain open for outdoor dining with a maximum of 15 people and takeaways only. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation can remain open but services will be limited to residents.

Retail and services such as hairdressers, beauticians and barbers can remain open with protective measures in place and the use of face coverings.

Sports

Outdoor non-contact training can take place in pods of up to 15, with exemptions for professional, inter-county and senior club championship teams.

Indoor training can only be undertaken by individuals, with no exercise or dance classes.

No matches and events can take place, with exemptions for professional, elite, inter-country, club championships and horse-racing taking place behind closed doors.

The GAA has voluntarily suspended all club games with immediate effect until further notice.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can open with protective measures for individual training only.