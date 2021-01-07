The government’s considering banning the sale of alcohol after a certain time of day.

It’s among the measures being looked at to curb on-street drinking.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says work is underway on new public health regulations to strengthen the law in this area.

He says the issue is not straight forward when it comes to laws on take-away pints.

“We are looking at other measures around the sale of alcohol but it’s actually not that straight forward.

“People say take-away pints are a problem so ban them. You can’t just do that, you would have to ban all take away alcohol. ”

The news comes as tighter level 5 restrictions were announced yesterday, including Leaving Cert students to continue going to school for just three days a week.

With the exception of 6th-year students and special education classes, primary and secondary schools will close for the month of January.

These restrictions will remain in place until Feb 1st, but some in Cabinet are expecting that they could be extended further come to the end of January.

Online learning will remain the focus for all other students.

Childcare services will be closed with the exception of vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

As stricter measures were announced, the Government is insisting Ireland’s rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine is not slow.

Between 35 to 40 thousand Pfizer vaccines will have been administered here by the end of this week.

Denmark has already administered more than 45 thousand jabs while the UK has given over a million.

It’s leading to increased concerns that we’re vaccinating at a much slower rate.

But Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insists that’s not the case.

“We’re not slow. Ireland for example has pre-ordered 15 million or more doses of vaccine.

“It’s not a question of not having pre-ordered enough, it’s a question of how quickly the manufacturers can make it.

“And then Ireland gets exactly the same per capita as the EU 27.”