The government has confirmed that Santa Claus will be exempt from any travel restrictions this Christmas.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has classified his work as an essential service after protracted negotiations with the North Pole.

Minister Simon Coveney made an announcement on the issue in the Dáil this morning:

“It’s important to say to all children in the country, that we regard Santa Claus’ travels as essential and therefore he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine.”