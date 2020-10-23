A campaign is underway to permit the traditional ‘first dance’ to take place at weddings under Level 5 restrictions during the pandemic.

Under current restrictions, up to 25 guests are permitted to attend a wedding – an increase from the original limit of six guests at Level 5.

However, under current guidelines live music and dancing is not permitted at weddings, while hair and make-up artists also cannot attend the venue.

President of the Irish Hotels Federation Elaine Fitzgerald Kane said the group has sent a letter to the Taoiseach and Health Minister requesting the first dance to be reinstated.

“The first dance is something that couples imagine for such a long time and they put so much energy into organising their weddings, you know you think of the planning that goes into that special song of significance,” she said.

“It kind of is a huge part of the overall day and for many couples it’s a sense of taking the first steps into your new life, and right now that’s not an option as part of the current guidelines, even though the numbers have now increased.”

Ms Fitzgerald Kane said venues wanted to deliver a memorable experience for newly-weds despite the circumstances of the pandemic: “We feel that couples have given so much in terms of trying to make it work.

“[It] has proven to be something that’s a real gamechanger for couples and something that couples feel really strongly about,” she said.

“At the end of the day our job is to safeguard public health but equally to deliver an experience to couples, and it’s just lacking right now.”