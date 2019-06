The Government has approved capital funding to complete the runway extension at Waterford Airport.

€5m has been granted, while the remaining €7m will be met by regional private investment and local authorities in Waterford, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The runway is currently 1, 433 metres in length and will be extended to 2,280 metres, meaning it will be able to accommodate large commercial passenger aircraft such as Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s.