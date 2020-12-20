Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s confirmed a 48-hour ban on flights from mainland Britain starting midnight tonight.

Ferry connections with Britain will be for cargo only.

The UK has recorded another 326 coronavirus-related deaths.

On Sunday last week, the daily figure was 144.

The number of new positive tests stands at just under 36-thousand in the latest 24-hour period – compared with 18-thousand-447 a week ago.

The numbers at the weekend are usually lower because of how they’re recorded.

764 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic and four more patients have died.

It’s the largest number of new infections confirmed here in over six weeks.

The Chief Medical Officer says the infection rate among those aged 19-44 has doubled in the last nine days.